Qatari Businessman Submits $6 Billion World Record Bid to Buy Manchester United

Qatari businessman, Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani has submitted a new bid worth approximately $6.12 billion to acquire Manchester United.

Manchester United, the English soccer club and record 20-time English champions, may have a new owner if Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani’s revised bid for the club is accepted.

According to the reports, Sheikh Jassim has submitted a £5 billion ($6.12 billion) offer for the club, following his initial offer in February. The Nine Two Foundation owned by Sheikh Jassim will fund the bid, which is reportedly debt-free.

The Glazer family, the current owners of Manchester United, have been considering options for the club, including a potential sale, since November. However, they have yet to make any public comment on this new offer. Fans of the club are unhappy with the Glazers’ management, including the team’s declining fortunes on the pitch and the owner’s involvement in the failed European Super League project.

If Sheikh Jassim’s bid ends up being successful, it could lead to significant changes for Manchester United. However, it remains to be seen whether the Glazers will accept the offered price. Fans and experts are keeping a close eye on this situation as it develops.