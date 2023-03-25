Shahid Afridi Urges BCCI to Reconsider Decision to Play Asia Cup Matches at Neutral Venues

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi has responded to the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play its matches in the Asia Cup 2023 at a neutral venue.

Speaking to the media, Shahid Afridi said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has always taken the first step when it comes to bilateral cricket and it is time for the BCCI to reciprocate.

“I urge the BCCI not to arrive at any decision just like that. They should talk to the PCB chairman at least once before arriving at any decision,” the former captain added.

Shahid Afridi added that it will impact the cricketing relations between the neighboring countries, even in the ICC event if the BCCI is not ready to sit and discuss matters with PCB.

“When you have so much power and clout, you become more responsible. You should try to make friends, not enemies. Making more friends only makes you stronger,” he said.

Last week, the former all-rounder said that it would be a great move for both neighbors if India sends its team to Pakistan as it will be a step towards the betterment of cricket.

Shahid Afridi stated that it is now time for neighboring countries to settle all their matters, as people across the border want peace and better relationships, not wars and fights.