Samsung Galaxy F14 Launched With 90Hz Screen for Only $158

Samsung Galaxy F14 has just made its debut in India, completing a trio of closely related phones alongside the Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy M14.

Display and Internals

The Galaxy F14 shares many similarities with its counterparts, including a 6.6-inch 90Hz PLS LCD screen with 1080p resolution and 5G support from a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset. The Galaxy F14 also boasts Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, which has yet to be confirmed for its M and A siblings.

Running on Android 13 with One UI Core 5.1 on top, the Samsung Galaxy F14 utilizes a slightly streamlined version of Samsung’s interface. The phone is guaranteed to receive two major Android updates and four years of security updates.

Cameras

Another noticeable difference lies in the rear camera setup of the Galaxy F14, which boasts a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor. In contrast, the other two models also include a 2MP depth sensor, but we doubt many users will miss this feature. The front of the phone features a waterdrop notch that houses a 13MP f/2.0 selfie camera.

Battery and Pricing

The budget phone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, matching the capacity of the Galaxy M14 but surpassing the Galaxy A14’s 5,000 mAh unit. Additionally, the F14 offers a faster 25W maximum charging speed, compared to the 15W charging speed of both its counterparts.

The Samsung Galaxy F14 has a starting price of $158 in India and is available in Black, Green, and Purple color options.

Samsung Galaxy F14 Specifications