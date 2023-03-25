Samsung Galaxy M54 Launched As a Slightly Upgraded Galaxy A54

Just a few days after launching the Galaxy A54, Samsung launched the Galaxy M54 in the Middle East and a few other regions. It appears to be a slightly updated version of the former and even shares the same design.

Let’s have a look at the specs.

The Galaxy M54 features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Exynos 1380 chipset and has 8 GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of expandable storage.

It runs Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and has Gorilla Glass 5 on the front with plastic on other parts. It boasts a 108 MP main camera with OIS, an 8 MP ultrawide lens, and a 2 MP macro shooter, as well as a 32 MP selfie camera.

The device has a 6,000 mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging. It comes in two color options – dark blue and silver.

Compared to the Galaxy A54, the M54 has a larger screen (6.7″ vs. 6.4″), a higher-resolution main camera (108 MP vs. 50 MP), a lower-resolution ultrawide lens (8 MP vs. 12 MP), a lower-resolution macro camera (2 MP vs. 5 MP), and a 20% larger battery (6,000 mAh vs. 5,000 mAh).

The phone’s price is yet to be revealed, but it will likely cost around the same as the Galaxy A54.

Samsung Galaxy M54 Specifications