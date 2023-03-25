Emirates Announces Major Upgrade to its Flights

Dubai-based airline Emirates has decided to use its signature A380 plane to Bali (Indonesia) from 1 June onward, making it the airline’s first A380 on this route.

The two-class A380 will replace one of the two daily flights to this Indonesian city, which is now served by a two-class Boeing 777-300ER. Emirates’ first A380 flight EK368 will depart from Dubai International Airport (DXB) at 3:25 AM and arrive at Denpasar International Airport (DPS) at 4:35 PM.

Likewise, the returning flight EK369 will leave Bali at 7:40 PM and reach Dubai at 12:45 AM. Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Emirates, described Bali as one of the most famous tourist hubs in the Southeast Asian market.

He stated that this upgrade reflects their dedication to the travel and tourism sector. He emphasized that they are confident about attracting more traffic to Indonesia and providing additional options to tourists and business travelers by connecting Dubai with other global destinations.

Serving Jakarta since 1992, Emirates launched its non-stop daily flights on the Dubai-Bali route in 2015. It has operated over 49,000 flights and served more than nine million passengers between Dubai and Indonesia. Overall, Emirates operates 28 weekly flights to Bali and Jakarta.

Emirates’ premium plane travels to over 41 destinations and is expected to serve roughly 50 destinations by the end of this year’s summer.