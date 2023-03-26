Pakistan Imported Tea Worth Rs. 19 Billion in First 2 Months of 2023

Pakistan’s tea imports during the first eight months (July-February) of the current fiscal year (FY23) stood at Rs. 90 billion, up 24.58 percent compared to imports of Rs. 72.5 billion reported in the same period of the previous fiscal year (FY21).

According to the latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s tea imports in rupee terms stood at Rs. 8.71 billion in February, down 28 percent compared to imports of Rs. 12.15 billion reported in the same month of FY21.

ALSO READ Weekly Inflation Hits Staggering 46.6%

In dollar terms, the imports during the July-February FY22 stood at $396.5 million, down 6.45 percent compared to imports of $423.9 million reported in the same period of FY21.

In February, the imports in dollar terms were recorded at $32.67 million, down by over 50 percent compared to imports of $69.2 million reported in the same month of FY21.

Imports in First 2 Months of 2023

The tea imports in rupee terms during January stood at Rs. 10.541 billion, taking the imports for the first two months of the current calendar year to Rs. 19.25 billion.

This essentially means that Pakistan imported tea worth Rs. 326 million each day during the first two months of the current year.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan is one of the biggest tea importers in the world. According to Statista, the country Pakistan was the leading tea importing country in the world, with imports valued at approximately $598 million.