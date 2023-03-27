New Zealand Announces Squad For T20I Series Against Pakistan

New Zealand Cricket has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Pakistan, which begins on April 14 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Tom Latham, who represented New Zealand in T20I in September 2022, will lead the Black Caps in the series, while Chad Bowes and Henry Shipley will make their T20I debuts.

Cole McConchie and Rachin Ravindra have also made a comeback to the national squad after two years following their magnificent performances in the domestic circuit last season.

Speaking to the media, New Zealand coach, Gary Stead said that the return of the left-handed batter to the side as captain reflects his ability to adapt his game and his leadership.

“We saw against India earlier this season the power and range of shots that Tom possesses. His adaptability also means he can feature in a range of batting positions,” Gary said.

Gary Stead further added that the 30-year-old cricketer led a comparatively young side against Bangladesh back in 2021, and the side performed excellently under his leadership.