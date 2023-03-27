Pakistan MMA Federation Puts Pakistan on the Global Map of Combat Sports

The Pakistan MMA Federation has been a game-changer for the growth of Mix Martial Arts in the country, led by the efforts and passionate approach of its President, Omar Ahmed, who has been nominated as the Director for South Asia at the Executive Committee meeting of IMMAF (Global Governing Body of MMA) in Belgrade, Serbia, during the recent World Championships.

The journey of MMA in Pakistan started with the opening of Brave Gym, which has been the catalyst for the development of combat sports in the country. Launching its first international MMA promotion, ARY Warrior, which made it to Live TV on one of the biggest networks, was a true game-changer for the sport in the country.

Recognizing the importance of amateur MMA and the growth of IMMAF in making MMA a Global phenomenon, and a mission to make it an Olympic sport, a federation was formed with the help and support of Greenhill.

The federation aimed to create a Pakistani team by holding local events to find talent that would be refined in camps and would then take part in world and Asian championships. That will increase the popularity of the sport with the youth, especially with the chance to represent their country.

Greenhill and its young CEO, Abid Jahangir, played an instrumental role in developing a relationship with IMMAF and gaining full membership in the world’s largest MMA organization. Their investment in MMA is a true testament to their commitment to combat sports development.

Pakistan has participated in two world championships and an Asian championship and has been able to secure medals in every format, surprisingly many at the center stage with some formidable performances. This led to Pakistan being ranked number 9 in the world, above the USA and India, which was a huge achievement for a self-funded federation without any government backing.

The Pakistan MMA Federation has also been a champion of women’s empowerment, which has been a cause very close to the heart of the young leadership of the federation. This has led to being able to secure two medals, one at the Asian championship by Eman Khan and the World Championships junior category by Bano Butt.

Pakistan MMA Federation’s President, Omar Ahmed, and Chairman, Abid Jahangir, believe that this is just the tip of the iceberg, and there is a heap of talent waiting to get exposure and surprise the world in the coming years.

According to the President of the Pakistan MMA Federation, “We are in the business of creating champions and developing the mindset of a fighter for young athletes, where they feel like stakeholders in society, and no matter what profession they take up, they become go-getters in their own domain.”

The reason for their confidence is the investment in MMA that has been made to attract and develop talent from the right age in a country where no sport, other than cricket, gets the limelight. The success of the MMA program rests on the unique white-collar fight league that was started by two young but very enterprising kids, Qaim Abbas and Baig.

From PlayStation and gaming enthusiasts, they took the sport to the parks, and after joining Brave Gym and receiving guidance and mentorship from Omar Ahmed, they took it to the next stage.

The Real World Fight League became a household phenomenon and created a fan following like no other. With sponsors like Greenhill at the backend and Brave Gym management, this became a perfect formula for success

Overall, the Pakistan MMA Federation’s impact on the region’s growth and promotion of sports cannot be overstated. Their success in the MMA arena has put Pakistan on the global map as a contender in combat sports, and their dedication to women’s empowerment and youth development is truly commendable and started to gain recognition.