PCB Considering Plan to Play 2023 ODI World Cup Matches Outside India

The relationship between Pakistan and India has been deteriorating since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) refused to visit Pakistan for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

After India’s decision to play its matches at a neutral venue during the Asia Cup 2023, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is now considering moving its matches for the World Cup 2023 to neutral venues.

As per reports, the PCB is preparing a new formula for the upcoming marquee event in India, which would see Pakistan playing its matches at a neutral venue rather than in India.

The source added that the cricket board has informed the ICC and ACC about its proposal, which could also be implemented in the 2025 Champions Trophy, hosted by Pakistan.

However, India may object to the formula as it would mean that if Pakistan reaches the final, the match would be held outside India, potentially dealing a massive blow to the Indian board.

If the ICC approves the proposed formula, Sri Lanka or Bangladesh could potentially host Pakistan’s matches of the 50-over World Cup instead of India.

Last week, Shahid Afridi said that it would impact the relations between the neighboring countries, even in the ICC events, if the BCCI is not ready to discuss matters with the PCB.

“I urge the BCCI not to arrive at any decision just like that. They should talk to the PCB chairman at least once before arriving at any decision,” the former captain added.