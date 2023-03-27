Peshawar Zalmi Fan Spotted in South Africa Vs. West Indies Match

A young Peshawar Zalmi fan was spotted during the second T20I of the three-match T20 series between South Africa and West Indies at the SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium.

In a viral photo on social media, a teenage boy can be seen wearing a Peshawar Zalmi shirt while enjoying the record-breaking T20I match where 259 runs were chased down.

Peshawar Zalmi's fan spotted during South Africa vs West Indies T20 match 👀😂❤️ #SAvsWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/CEkSTodIRp — Cricfolks (@cricfolks) March 26, 2023

During the playoffs of the recently concluded edition, Gideon Haigh, a leading Australian journalist, was seen donning a PSL shirt while covering the Test series in India.

Last month, a German footballer posted a picture of Kevin Prince-Boateng, also known as Prince, celebrating on the field in a similar style to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s celebration.

The German professional football club, Hertha Berlin, also shared the 22-year-old star pacer’s picture from a recent match, comparing the two moments.

The eighth edition of the PSL concluded earlier this month with Lahore Qalandars defending their title after defeating Multan Sultans in the grand final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Najam Sethi claimed that this season had more viewership on digital platforms than the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the same stage of the two franchise tournaments.

It is worth noting that the Pakistan Super League has a huge fan base in the cricketing world and is regarded as one of the best T20 leagues due to the quality of cricket it provides.