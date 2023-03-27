Abdullah Shafique Sets New World Record for Ducks in T20I Cricket

Pakistan suffered yet another defeat in the second game of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan after the young batting unit collapsed in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With this win, Afghanistan claimed the T20I series against Pakistan for the first time in history after the Rashid Khan-led side won in a thrilling finish at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ALSO READ Sam Billings Defends His Decision to Skip National Duty for PSL

Meanwhile, Abdullah Shafique became the first batter in the history of T20I cricket to score four ducks in a row. He was trapped LBW by Fazalhaq Farooqi on the very first ball.

The right-hander scored two consecutive ducks against New Zealand in Auckland and Hamilton back in 2020 before scoring two more against Afghanistan in this series.

The 23-year-old batter made a comeback to the national squad following his impressive performance in the recently concluded eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

ALSO READ Shahid Afridi Urges BCCI to Reconsider Decision to Play Asia Cup Matches at Neutral Venues

Representing Lahore Qalandars, the Sialkot-born cricketer scored 268 runs in 10 innings at an average of 26.80, including two half-centuries, helping his side to defend its title.

Abdullah Shafique is regarded as a very talented batter among the current young cricketers, as he has established himself as a technically strong cricketer in red-ball cricket.

The right-hander has so far played 12 Test matches for Pakistan and scored 992 runs at 47.23, including three centuries and four half-centuries, while his highest score is 160*.