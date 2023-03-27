Samsung is Making Special Hardware to Rival Apple

Samsung collaborated with AMD to develop the Exynos 2200, which features the Xclipse 920 GPU. This system-on-a-chip (SoC) served as a crucial foundation for Samsung to advance toward the next stage, which is developing a custom GPU.

The practice of creating custom GPUs is a common trend among companies specializing in smartphone chipsets, such as Apple and Qualcomm.

The Xclipse 920 GPU, integrated into the Exynos 2200, was developed based on AMD’s RDNA2 architecture. According to Revegnus’ Twitter post, the same architecture is expected to be used in the production of a custom GPU, but Samsung will not be creating a standalone GPU and may require assistance from AMD in developing an IP.

Until the Exynos 2100, Samsung had relied on ARM’s Mali GPU designs for several years, but this is likely to change.

While ARM’s GPU designs are commendable, Qualcomm and Apple’s efforts demonstrate that the performance gap on Samsung’s side can only be narrowed by designing a custom GPU specifically for smartphones.

Revegnus has cautioned that the release of this graphics processor is not imminent and it may take at least three years.

If the rumored timeline is accurate, Samsung may delay the launch of the custom GPU if it does not meet the company’s expectations. Admittedly, the Korean tech giant has not been successful in releasing its own smartphone chipsets, but with the appropriate expertise, this objective can be accomplished.

Moreover, in ray tracing performance, the Xclipse 920 of the Exynos 2200 performed admirably against Qualcomm’s most recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and in fact, outperformed it. This suggests that Samsung has the potential to compete in this arena.