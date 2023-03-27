Saudi Arabia Donates 100 Tonnes of Dates to Pakistan

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has gifted 100 tons of dates to Pakistan, on the recommendation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Bin Said Al-Maliki, and the Director of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid & Relief Centre, Dr. Khalid M Al-Othmani, handed over the dates to the federal government in a ceremony held at the Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad.

The massive consignment of dates will be distributed in Pakistan during the holy month of Ramadan, a time when Muslims worldwide fast from dawn to dusk and break their fast with dates.

This gift from Saudi Arabia is a gesture of goodwill, as both nations have historically enjoyed strong diplomatic relations. It is also a reflection of Saudi Arabia’s commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to those in need, particularly during inflation.

The Pakistani government has expressed its gratitude to the Kingdom for this generous donation and it has assured that the dates will be distributed in a fair and equitable manner. Overall, this gift of dates serves as a reminder of the value of Islamic unity and brotherhood.

Saudi Arabia enjoys a special place in the hearts of Muslims around the world, including in Pakistan, as the custodian of the two holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah. Every year, millions of Pakistanis go to Saudi Arabia in order to perform Hajj and Umrah. Both countries have also worked closely on religious issues.