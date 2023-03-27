Pakistan Offers Immense Investment Opportunities in Multiple Sectors: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said immense opportunities existed for investment in mining, information technology, energy, communication, and infrastructure sectors in Pakistan and the government was taking measures to provide all possible facilities to investors.

The prime minister was talking to a delegation of Barrick Gold Corporation led by its chief executive officer Mark Bristow.

ALSO READ ECC Defers Summary on Increase in Prices of Medicines

The premier said many areas of Pakistan especially Balochistan were rich in mineral resources and the government was working on a priority basis to fully utilize them. He said that the agreement on the Reko Diq project would be beneficial for both sides and added that it would be a game changer for Balochistan.

The premier said a project support team should be set up for the execution of the project and directed all relevant departments to fulfill their responsibility for the implementation of the project.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, State Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Special Assistant to PM Jehanzeb Khan, and high-ranking officers attended the meeting.