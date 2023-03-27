Tottenham Hotspur Sack Antonio Conte on Mikel Arteta’s Birthday

Tottenham Hotspur have decided to part ways with their Italian manager, Antonio Conte, after a poor string of results over the past few weeks.

Spurs’ elimination from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of AC Milan in the Round of 16, coupled with an uninspiring draw against Southampton in the Premier League led to the downfall of the decorated manager.

Conte’s time with Spurs looked to come to an end after Southampton came back from 3-1 down to draw the match in the dying moments.

After the match, Conte lashed out at the Spurs players in an explosive press conference. He stated that the players have let the club down and also went on to bash the owners for their lack of ambition.

The press conference was the final nail in his coffin as the manager of the club.

Spurs currently sit at the fourth spot in the Premier League points table, surprisingly performing better than at the same stage last season.

The club will soon announce Conte’s replacement, with his assistant, Christian Stellini to take interim charge of the managerial duties.