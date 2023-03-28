Agritech Resumes Production At its Urea Plant

Agritech Limited (PSX: AGL) has resumed production at its urea plant, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) in a filing today.

Upon restoration of gas supply by the Government to the Company’s urea Plant, the plant has resumed its urea production, the filing stated.

The fertilizer maker halted urea production due to the suspension of Re-Gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) in January 2023.

Today’s development comes as many publicly listed companies from various industries are either closing, reducing, or carefully resuming their operations, amid uncertain import conditions, energy shortages, and demand constraints.

At the time of filing, AGL’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 5.12, up 1.39 percent or Rs. 0.07 on Tuesday.