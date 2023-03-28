Bus Accident Kills 20 Umrah Pilgrims and Injures 29 in Saudi Arabia

In a tragic incident, around 20 Umrah pilgrims died and another 29 were injured when a Makkah-bound bus overturned and caught fire due to brake failure on Monday. As per the reports, the death toll is expected to rise.

Among the pilgrims were Saudi citizens and people from different countries. Several videos of the incident have gone viral over social media, showing the blazing bus emitting dense smoke after catching fire.

#SaudiArabia: At least 20 Umrah pilgrims killed, 29 injured in horrific bus crash in Asir The victims were on their way to #Mecca to perform #Umrah when the accident occurred pic.twitter.com/FbbzdvXCTJ — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) March 28, 2023

The incident occurred on the 14-kilometer-long Aqabat Shaar road in the Asir governorate, while the bus was on its way to Abha from Khamis Mushait. As it was traveling down a mountain bridge, its brakes failed, causing it to topple and catch fire.

All roads near the incident were closed to traffic to allow civil defense and Red Crescent teams to carry out the rescue operation. Consequently, the injured pilgrims were shifted to the hospital for treatment.

Building Collapse in Qatar

Earlier, three Pakistani laborers were killed in Qatar’s capital Doha after an under-maintenance building fell while they were asleep inside.

The seven-story structure collapsed on Wednesday, with some of its parts hitting a nearby three-story building. Jamal Mazhar, Muhammad Azim, and Zeeshan Hafeez were among the deceased. There are also reports of another two Pakistanis dying in the same incident, however, it is yet to be confirmed.

