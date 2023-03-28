FBR Reverses Decision on Transfers of Senior Customs Officials

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has withdrawn notification on the transfers and postings of four senior customs officials including Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation.

The FBR has issued a notification on Tuesday to withdraw the earlier notification issued on March 27 (Monday). The new notification said that the transfer/posting order made vide Board’s Notification No.0779-C-I/2023 dated 27.03.2023, is hereby cancelled ab-initio.

After issuance of the new notification, all the said four senior customs officials would continue to work on their previous positions.

Under the earlier notification, Faiz Ahmad Director General, Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), was given new assignment as Director General, Directorate General of Intellectual Property Rights (Enforcement), Islamabad.

Syed Shakeel Shah (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-20 Director General, (OPS) Directorate General of Reforms & Automation (Customs), Islamabad was given new assignment as Director General, (OPS) Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation, FBR, Islamabad.

Muhammad Sadiq (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Director General, Directorate General of IPR (Enforcement), Islamabad was transferred and posted as Deputy Director General, Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA), Islamabad.

Muhammad Junaid Jalil Khan (Pakistan Customs Service/BS-21) Deputy Director General, Directorate General of National Nuclear Detection Architecture (NNDA), Islamabad was given new assignment as Director General, Directorate General of Reforms & Automation (Customs), Islamabad.