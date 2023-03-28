It is Nice to See Afghanistan Win Against Pakistan for the First Time: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has praised Afghanistan for securing a 2-1 victory in the three-match T20I series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar stated that he was happy that Afghanistan showed maturity and positivity on the field and played good cricket in the series.

ALSO READ Javed Afridi Shares Good News Regarding PSL 2024 With Peshawar Zalmi Fans

The Rawalpindi Express added that if Afghanistan and Bangladesh channel their energy with the same aggression, both could become the most dangerous teams in the world.

Congratulating Afghanistan, Shoaib Akhtar said, “It is nice to see them win against Pakistan for the first time, and it makes me happy that they did it by playing mature cricket.”

Akhtar went on to say that Afghanistan deserved that win and they need good news all the time. “I get a lot of phone calls from Afghan friends. I want to come to Kabul,” he added.

ALSO READ Renovated Arbab Niaz Stadium to Host Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan Matches Soon

It is pertinent to mention here that it was the first time in T20I history that Afghanistan defeated any of the top six teams in a bilateral series of the shortest format of cricket.

However, they have previously won a T20I series each against the West Indies and Bangladesh and five out of five against Zimbabwe.