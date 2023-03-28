Renovated Arbab Niaz Stadium to Host Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan Matches Soon

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shown interest in hosting a white-ball cricket against Afghanistan at the newly-renovated Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar this year.

According to media reports, PCB officials have sent a proposal to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in this regard, to hold exhibition matches at the iconic venue in Peshawar.

It is pertinent to mention here that the construction and renovation work of the Arbab Niaz Stadium has been in progress over the past few years and will soon be completed.

Last year, ex-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan suspended two employees due to delays in the project and sought details regarding the slow development work.

Yesterday, the owner of the Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, shared a short video of the iconic stadium and said, “Inshallah, Peshawar Zalmi will play their home games in PSL 9.”

PESHAWAR STADIUM TODAY’S VISUALS.

INSHAALLAH PSL9 ZALMI WILL PLAY THEIR HOME GAMES ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Lsbhjyd5H4 — Javed Afridi (@JAfridi10) March 27, 2023

Earlier this year, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi said that the Arbab Niaz Stadium and Bugti Stadium will host international matches this year, as well as the next edition of PSL.

PCB also held an exhibition match between the Quetta Gladiators and the Peshawar Zalmi at the Bugti Stadium before the start of the eighth edition of PSL.

It is worth noting that Pakistan will be hosting the upcoming Asia Cup in 2023, which is scheduled for the second half of this year, as well as the Champions Trophy in 2025.