Javed Afridi Shares Good News Regarding PSL 2024 With Peshawar Zalmi Fans

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Mar 28, 2023 | 1:58 pm

Peshawar Zalmi owner, Javed Afridi, has announced that the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar will host matches of the upcoming ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Javed Afridi shared a short video of the stadium on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Today’s visual of Peshawar Stadium. Inshallah, PSL 9 Zalmi will play their home games here.”

ALSO READ

Javed Afridi had expressed his displeasure when former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja, said that foreign players were not ready to visit Peshawar.

In protest, the Peshawar Zalmi owner did not attend the draft ceremony of the eighth edition of PSL in Karachi and also skipped the Board of Governors meeting in December.

“Being a son of this soil, I promise the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that we will bring all our foreign players to play in Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium,” he tweeted.

ALSO READ

Earlier reports stated that PCB officials have sent a proposal to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) to hold exhibition matches at the newly-renovated Arbab Niaz Stadium.

It is worth mentioning that the construction and renovation work of the Arbab Niaz Stadium has been in progress over the past few years and will soon be completed.

Earlier this year, PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, stated that the Arbab Niaz Stadium and Bugti Stadium will host international matches this year as well as the next edition of PSL.

Imad Ali Jan

lens

Mamya Shajaffar Gets Hate for Insensitive Pathan Jibe [Video]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Ziarat Valley Development Authority Bill Approved
Read more in proproperty
close
>