Peugeot Showcases a Sporty Version of 2008

The 2023 Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS 2023) features both, upcoming and reimagined versions of cars. One of the reimagined cars was the Peugeot 2008 Sport Concept, which showed how much aero bodywork can improve the looks of the subcompact crossover SUV.

The 2008 Sport Concept’s subdued main color and bright green highlights gave it an aggressive look. It had sharper wheel arches, more prominent character lines, and a widened bodywork that allowed for front and rear wheel arches vents, and scoops.

This car’s chin extends further out, allowing for a sporty stance. The original lower intake gets another lower intake before ending at the front splitter, which gets the bright green highlight around its leading edges and the rally-style flat disc wheels.

The rear doors have been redesigned to match the rear wheel arches, but the panel lines suggest they could still open. The 2008 Sport Concept’s rear has more green accents, including those on a large rear wing on the tailboard. It also has two rear vents that arc down to meet the rear diffuser.

Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan

The current Peugeot 2008 was launched in Pakistan in December 2021 with a single powertrain — a 1.2 liter turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine with 130 hp and 230 Nm. Aisin’s six-speed automatic transmission powers the front wheels.

It has a host of modern features such as Advance Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, a futuristic cockpit, a smart infotainment unit, automatic climate control, etc.

After the recent price hikes, Peugeot 2008 Active costs Rs. 6,840,000, and Allure costs Rs. 7,580,000. Even with modern features 2008 costs less than several compact sedans and crossover SUVs in Pakistan.