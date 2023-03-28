Mamoon Sabri Becomes The First Pakistani to Cover a Major International Esports Tournament

A major esports tournament for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO) is about to take place within a week and for the first time, it will be hosted by an endemic Pakistani caster Mamoon Sabri, also known as TeaTime.

Sabri will be commentating on the Asia Pacific RMR for Paris Major 2023 alongside others hosts including Elfishguy, Mac, and YouM3. The event will bring together several notable professional CSGO teams such as IHC Esports, TYLOO, Twisted Minds, Grayhound Gaming, and more.

This is the very first time an endemic Pakistani caster has been hired for a large-scale international event. Sabri will be traveling on-site to provide coverage as a broadcast expert and esports host.

Mamoon ‘TeaTime’ Sabri has been working as a professional commentator for nearly 10 years, mostly specializing in games like CSGO, which is not only a major name in Pakistan but around the globe as well. Earlier this month, it achieved another milestone of over 1.4 million concurrent players. It is the only game on Steam that has crossed 1 million active players.

Sabri has previously worked as an esports journalist and consultant for conglomerates in the Middle Eastern region. He has also been working as a primary consumer rights activist for the esports industry and plans to continue his work as a commentator internationally.

