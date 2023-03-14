Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Breaks Yet Another Record

Despite being available on Steam for more than a decade, the popularity of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive shows no signs of diminishing, as it recently achieved a new milestone of over 1.4 million concurrent players.

SteamDB reports that on March 11, Valve’s first-person shooter game had 1,420,183 gamers playing at the same time, underscoring the game’s active community.

It is worth noting that CS:GO is the sole game on Steam to have surpassed one million concurrent players within the last 24 hours and currently has 931,350 active users, making it the most-played game at the time of writing.

Dota 2 and Apex Legends, occupying the second and third positions in the SteamDB chart, have 582,750 and 197,562 active players respectively. However, the all-time peak record is not held by CS:GO and is unlikely to be surpassed anytime soon.

In January 2018, shortly after its 1.0 release on Steam, PUBG set an impressive record of 3,257,248 concurrent players.

The CS:GO official Twitter account expressed gratitude to players for contributing to this remarkable milestone over the weekend. The recent rumors about a yet-to-be-announced Counter-Strike 2 may have contributed to this outcome.

Thank you to our 1.4M Twitter followers for organizing and playing CS:GO concurrently today. — CS:GO (@CSGO) March 11, 2023

Many comments on the post are actually requesting an official update on this matter, but Valve has not yet provided any comment. As previously reported, two new executable files, namely ‘csgos2.exe’ and ‘cs2.exe’, were recently discovered in NVIDIA drivers, likely referring to Counter-Strike Global Offensive 2 and Counter-Strike 2, respectively.

Rumors suggest that a beta for this new project will soon become available, with the new Source 2 engine being used to enhance the game’s graphics and performance. It remains unclear whether the new Counter-Strike will be an entirely new game or an update of the current one.

More details are expected to surface with the forthcoming beta, should the rumors prove to be true.