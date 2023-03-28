Mike Hussey Hopes for Rauf-Shaheen ‘Gamble’ to Work for Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire’s coach, Mike Hussey, has expressed hope for the success of the ‘gamble’ played by roping in Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

In the recently-held draft of The Hundred, Pakistan’s star pace pair, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, was picked by Welsh Fire. Reacting to the new additions, Welsh Fire’s new coach, Mike Hussey, was optimistic about the prospect of signing Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf for the upcoming tournament.

Despite the pair’s availability being in doubt due to Pakistan’s packed fixture schedule in August, Hussey believes that they could play up to seven of the eight group matches if everything goes according to plan. However, if Pakistan’s series against Afghanistan is canceled, the PSL-winning duo could feature in the entire tournament.

Hussey is confident that Afridi and Rauf will prove to be game-changers for Welsh Fire and could help the team gain some much-needed confidence and momentum. The coach has acknowledged that signing the Pakistani duo is a gamble, but one that could pay off massively. Moreover, he has expressed his belief that quality replacements are available if needed.

Welsh Fire’s winless 2022 season has motivated them to turn things around under the guidance of their new coach. If Afridi and Rauf do join the team, it could be a significant boost to their chances of success in the tournament.