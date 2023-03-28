Pakistan Strongly Condemns Israeli Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Pakistan strongly condemns the raid by Israeli forces on Al Aqsa Mosque on the third day of the holy month of Ramadan, expelling worshippers and violating the sanctity of the mosque – one of the holiest sites of Muslims.

Such reprehensible attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli occupation forces, during the holy month of Ramadan, have become a regular feature in recent years. These acts not only constitute a grave violation of the fundamental right to freedom of religion or belief of the Palestinian people but also an affront to the religious sentiments of over 1.5 billion Muslims around the world.

ALSO READ Netanyahu Postpones UAE Trip Due to Criticism of Israeli Minister’s Jerusalem Visit

The indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation forces against defenseless Palestinians defies all humanitarian and human rights norms and laws. By carrying out the illegal raids, Israel has backed out on its own recent commitment to respect the sanctity of Ramadan.

Pakistan calls upon the international community to take urgent action to put an end to the Israeli transgressions that have been particularly ascendant since the beginning of this year.

We reaffirm our unstinted support for the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause and renew our call for a viable, independent, and contiguous Palestinian State, with pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital is the only just, comprehensive and lasting solution of the Palestinian question, in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions.