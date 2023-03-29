Amid Rising Illegal Massage Parlors UAE Unveils AI-Powered Massage Robot

Innovative health and beauty technologies, such as robot massages and AI-powered surgeries, are expected to become widely available to residents of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), according to a local robotics expert.

Google Trends data demonstrates an 80 percent rise in searches related to robotics during the last five years, reflecting a booming interest in robotics in the country.

ALSO READ Dubai Wants to Hire 300% More Developers

One prime example of this technology is the Robosculptor, a device that uses robotics body therapy for non-invasive body treatments such as medical massage, laser hair removal, and skin rejuvenation.

The device has a high-resolution 3D camera and AI technology that allows it to manage the human body in real-time during treatment. The platform is also customizable, enabling for collaboration with aesthetic equipment manufacturers to create new products.

The surge in interest in medical robots and AI robots in the UAE is driven by a demand for minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements that have made medical robots more precise and effective.

ALSO READ UAE Approves AED 299 Million Housing Aid in Ramadan

The medical robotics market in the UAE is projected to reach $182 million by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2 percent from 2020 to 2025.

As a result, the UAE is set to transform into a hotbed of robotics, with companies like Robosculptor at the forefront of this transformation.

Note: The picture is for illustration purposes only.