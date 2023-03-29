CNIC No Longer Required for Subsidy at Utility Stores

As per reports, the obligation to show a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) while purchasing subsidized products at Utility Store outlets ended on Tuesday.

The decision was taken to make it easier for residents to benefit from government-subsidized packages, with the purpose of offering maximum relief to the underprivileged during Ramadan. However, this decision is not applicable to the purchase of wheat, sugar, and ghee.

It should be noted that the government introduced a Rs. 5 billion Ramazan Relief Package across the country to assist the underprivileged earlier this month, and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expanded the scope of the relief program by raising the number of subsidized goods to 19.

Flour, ghee, sugar, cooking oil, tea, dates, besan, dal mash, dal mong, milk, beverages, and spices are now among these goods. The government expects that by launching this project, some relief can be brought to the pockets of citizens during Ramadan.

Via ARY News