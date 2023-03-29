CNIC No Longer Required for Subsidy at Utility Stores

By Asma Sajid | Published Mar 29, 2023 | 10:47 am

As per reports, the obligation to show a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) while purchasing subsidized products at Utility Store outlets ended on Tuesday.

The decision was taken to make it easier for residents to benefit from government-subsidized packages, with the purpose of offering maximum relief to the underprivileged during Ramadan. However, this decision is not applicable to the purchase of wheat, sugar, and ghee.  

ALSO READ

It should be noted that the government introduced a Rs. 5 billion Ramazan Relief Package across the country to assist the underprivileged earlier this month, and Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expanded the scope of the relief program by raising the number of subsidized goods to 19.

Flour, ghee, sugar, cooking oil, tea, dates, besan, dal mash, dal mong, milk, beverages, and spices are now among these goods. The government expects that by launching this project, some relief can be brought to the pockets of citizens during Ramadan.

Via ARY News

lens

Netflix Gets Legal Notice Over an Old ‘The Big Bang Theory’ Episode That Made Fun of Madhuri Dixit
Read more in lens

proproperty

FBR’s Amnesty Scheme for Construction Industry to End on March 31, 2023
Read more in proproperty
close
>