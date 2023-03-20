Honor 70 Series Gets an Affordable Model With 5,000 mAh Battery and 50MP Camera

Honor has launched a new affordable phone worldwide starting in the UK. It is called the Honor 70 Lite 5G, and as the name says, it expands on the existing Honor 70 lineup, but with a cheaper price tag.

Design and Display

The screen is a 6.5-inch IPS LCD and it only has a 720p resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate since it is only a budget phone. The fingerprint sensor can be found on the side and it doubles as the power button.

Internals and Software

Under the hood, it features Qualcomm’s budget 5G SoC, the Snapdragon 480+, which is roughly equal to the Snapdragon 720G in terms of raw hardware performance shown in benchmarks. This is paired with only a single 4 GB/128 GB memory configuration.

It boosts the dated Android 12 underneath Honor’s Magic UI 6.1.

Cameras

The square-shaped main camera setup includes a 50MP primary shooter and a duo of 2MP sensors for macro shots and depth sensing. There is no confirmation yet, but these cameras are most likely capable of capturing 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

The selfie camera is an 8MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

There is a 5,000 mAh battery onboard and it’s paired with 22.5W fast charging through the USB C port.

The Honor 70 Lite 5G will be available in Titanium Silver, Ocean Blue, and Midnight Black color options for a starting price of £199 in the UK.

Honor 70 Lite 5G Specifications