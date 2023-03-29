Kia Reveals More Details About EV9 Flagship EV

Kia has officially unveiled the powertrain specs, dimensions, and features for its all-new EV9 electric flagship SUV two weeks after a design preview.

Kia’s first three-row electric SUV uses fourth-generation battery technology and three powertrain options based on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP).

The base model, the EV9 RWD Standard, has a 76.1 kWh battery that powers a 160-kilowatt (215-horsepower) electric motor with 258-350 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque. Preliminary data shows the Kia EV9 RWD Standard can go 0-100 kilometers per hour in 8.2 seconds.

The Kia EV9 RWD Long Range model, with 19-inch wheels, has a 0-100 km/h time of 9.4 seconds and an estimated driving range of over 541 kilometers on the WLTP test cycle.

The same battery also powers the range-topping EV9 AWD’s two motors that produce 380 hp and 600 Nm of torque. This variant accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.0 seconds.

EV9 AWD also has a Boost mode that reduces the 0-100 km/h time to 5.3 seconds. The Kia Connect Store sells the Boost feature that enhances the torque to 700 Nm.

Kia said that the EV9 has an ultra-fast 800-Volt charging system that adds 148 miles of range to the battery in about 15 minutes.

As with other E-GMP vehicles, the EV9’s Integrated Charging Control Unit (ICCU) allows Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, providing up to 3.68 kW of power for laptop charging and camping gear.

The Highway Driving Pilot (HDP) system will enable conditional Level 3 autonomous driving in selected markets. HDP will use 15 sensors, including two lidars, to detect objects in a 360-degree field of view to avoid collisions. This feature will be available in the EV9 GT-Line variant.

The Kia Connect Store also lets customers buy digital features and services on demand in the EV9. This lets them update the EV9 over the air (OTA). Kia’s Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) and AVNT content streaming are among the upgradable digital features.

Kia’s Digital Key 2, which uses Ultra-Wide Band (UWB) technology, lets users open and start their EV9 with their smartphone.

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), and more are included in the car’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS).

High-Performance Model

Kia announced a high-performance GT model of the EV9 SUV as well which will debut in early 2025.

While information is scarce, reports state that it will likely use the Kia EV6 GT’s powerful all-wheel-drive dual-motor powertrain. The high-performance EV6 model produces 576 horsepower and 545 pound-feet of torque.

The GT’s full power is unlocked by a green “GT” button on the steering wheel, enabling lightning-fast acceleration. The mode allows for a 3.2-second 0-100 km/h time, although, the larger and heavier EV9 GT may be slower.

The EV9 GT’s improved performance may cause a significant drop in its range. Kia increased that car’s power but kept its 77.4-kWh battery pack, reducing its estimated range to 206 miles. With that said, EV9 GT will likely have the shortest range.

With these details unveiled, it is safe to assume that the official launch is just around the corner.