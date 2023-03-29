ICC General Manager Confirms Pakistan Can Play ODI World Cup at Neutral Venue

The International Cricket Council (ICC) General Manager, Wasim Khan, has stated that Pakistan may have to play their matches of the ODI World Cup 2023 at a neutral venue.

Wasim Khan said that he did not think Pakistan would play their matches in India and that their games could be played at neutral venues, similar to India’s Asia Cup matches.

ALSO READ What Changes Should Pakistan Make in T20Is Against New Zealand?

Last week, it was reported that the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) settled the issue of the venue for the Asia Cup 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan later this year.

During a recent meeting in Dubai, officials from the PCB and BCCI discussed the possibility of Pakistan hosting the Asia Cup, while India will play their matches at a neutral venue.

Following India’s decision to play its matches at a neutral venue, the Pakistan Cricket Board is also considering moving its matches for the World Cup 2023 to a neutral venue.

ALSO READ Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed Receive UAE’s Golden Visa

As per reports, PCB is preparing a new formula for the upcoming marquee event in India, which would see Pakistan playing its matches at a neutral venue rather than in India.

In this regard, the cricket board has informed the ICC and ACC about its proposal, which could also be implemented in the 2025 Champions Trophy, hosted by Pakistan.