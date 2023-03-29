PTCL Appoints Navid Ahmed Shaikh as New Chairman

The Board of Directors of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PSX: PTC) has appointed Navid Ahmed Shaikh as the new Chairman and Dr. Ahmed Mujtaba Memon as Director with immediate effect.

As a result of a change of management of the company, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna (chairman) and Dr. Iram Anjum Khan (director) resigned from the Board of Directors on March 29th, 2023 with new appointments taking effect on the same day, according to a stock filing.

The new board of the company now consists of the following:

Navid Ahmed Shaikh (Chairman) Abdulrahim A. Al Nooryani (Director) Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh (Director) Hatem Dowidar (Director) Ahmed Mujtaba Memon (Director) Mikhail Gerchuk (Director) Mohamed Karim Bennis (Director) Ahad Khan Cheema (Director) Burak Sevilengul (Director)

At the time of filing, the company’s scrip at the bourse was Rs. 5.6, down 0.18 percent or Rs. 0.01 with a turnover of 88,000 shares on Wednesday.