Supreme Court Website Recovers After Cyber Attack

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s official website recovered after a cyber attack on Tuesday.

The attackers of unknown origin took over the website in the morning and posted a message saying “our spring sale has started”. Social media websites were quickly brimming with screenshots of the hacked website soon after the attack.

IT specialists working for the government were able to restore the website after a short period.

Soon after the website recovered, a COVID-19-related advisory was posted on the website, saying that only concerned people should visit the court, even though there are barely any active cases left in Islamabad at this point.

It is unclear whether any data was stolen from the website or for how long it remained disrupted before it was recovered.

This isn’t the first time a notable Pakistani website has faced a cyber attack. Earlier this month, the online shopping website Naheed was breached by hackers, and the stolen data was shared onto the dark web.

The hackers claimed that they stole up to 23,000 user records and 108 order details which included sensitive information such as user id, email, names, addresses, payment details, phone numbers, and more.

We reached out to Naheed for an official comment and they revealed that the breach occurred after a developer’s laptop was compromised through a phishing attack. The attackers were able to get hold of “non-critical test data” on one of their staging servers.