UAE and Israel to Accept Each Other’s Driving Licenses

UAE and Israel have taken another step towards boosting their newly formed relationship as the two countries finalized an agreement that will recognize each other’s driving licenses. The development comes after both countries also signed a free trade agreement.

This move will allow Israeli tourists and temporary residents to drive in the UAE on their Israeli licenses, while Emiratis will be able to do the same in Israel.

In addition, long-term residents in both countries will also have the option to swap their licenses for local ones. The agreement comes into effect immediately and does not have an expiry date.

The Israeli Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, stated that this agreement will reduce the burden on tourists, making it easier for them to travel to the UAE without worrying about bureaucratic processes.

UAE and Israel Relations After Abraham Accords

Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in 2020, the relationship between the UAE and Israel has been one of the most important and controversial developments in the Middle East.

While some have lauded the move as a step towards peace in the region, others have criticized it as an abandonment of the Palestinian cause and a betrayal of Arab as well as Muslim solidarity.

Some have also criticized the Abraham Accords for providing legitimacy to Israel’s discriminatory policies towards its Arab citizens and its continued occupation of Palestinian territories.