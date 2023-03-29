5 Canadian Universities Where Pakistanis Can Study for Free in 2023

International students often prefer Canada for studying due to its world-renowned universities and scholarship opportunities. Canadian universities offer quality education, making them a top choice for foreign students.

This year, several Canadian universities will provide tuition-free options to international students via scholarships and grants, which will be available for foreign students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or doctoral studies based on their academic achievements.

These scholarships and grants may be used to cover tuition fees and even living expenses. Furthermore, the Canadian government offers a scholarship program and other lucrative initiatives to support international students in managing their financial needs while studying in Canada.

Here is the list of five Canadian universities offering tuition-free study:

1. York University

York University, situated in Toronto, Canada, is a prestigious modern multi-campus urban university that provides numerous scholarship opportunities for international students. York University offers various scholarships, including the York University Automatic Entrance Scholarships and the Global Leader of Tomorrow Award for International Students, along with other renowned scholarships such as the Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarship, Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation Scholarship, and Ontario Graduate Scholarship.

These scholarships are exclusively available to international students who wish to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs at York University.

Moreover, successful applicants may renew their scholarships, further contributing to the value of the scholarship.

2. University of Toronto

The University of Toronto, located on the grounds of Queen’s Park in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, is a public research university established by royal charter in 1827 as King’s College. It was the first institution of higher learning in Upper Canada.

It provides non-repayable monetary awards to students in the form of scholarships and grants, which are granted based on specific criteria such as merit, financial need, community engagement, leadership, and athletic performance.

The university offers over CAD 106 million annually in thousands of student awards. The criteria for student awards is based on merit, financial need, or a combination of both, which can be used as a tuition waiver to cover tuition fees.

Additionally, the government-funded Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) provides eligible candidates with a combination of loans and grants.

3. University of British Colombia

The University of British Columbia (UBC) is a distinguished institution that holds a prominent position as a global center for education, research, and instruction.

It has continuously been listed among the top 20 public universities in the world. Since its inception in 1915, UBC has been at the forefront of providing opportunities to talented individuals.

It offers both merit-based and need-based scholarships and awards to Canadian and international students. The university is dedicated to funding more than CAD 10 million annually towards scholarships, awards, and other financial support mechanisms for international undergraduate students. These may include full tuition waivers, among other forms of assistance.

Moreover, several scholarships are available to undergraduate and graduate students, some of which are funded by private individuals and organizations. These include Vanier Canada Graduate Scholarships, the Pierre Elliot Trudeau Foundation Scholarships, etc.

4. Carleton University

Carleton University provides merit-based admission awards to international students. These awards also cover tuition fees, making it a tuition-free university.

However, these scholarships are subject to the academic performance of the students. The university also offers prestigious scholarship programs that are highly regarded.

5. Saint Mary’s University

Saint Mary’s University is a public institution situated in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. Unlike other institutions in the region, Saint Mary’s University offers both ample opportunities and small class sizes, having a low student-to-professor ratio. Also, the university encourages students to apply their knowledge in practical settings.

Saint Mary’s University welcomes over 25% of its student population from more than 100 different countries. International students are eligible to apply for admission at all levels.

Notably, it offers several scholarships to international students, covering tuition fees, and is included in the list of tuition-free universities. The university also rewards academic excellence with more than CAD 7.69 million in scholarships, fellowships, and grants annually.