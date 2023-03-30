Chery Launches Honda Civic Rival For Same Price as Suzuki Cultus

Chery has debuted the Arrizo 5 GT in China as a competitor to sporty compact sedans such as Honda Civic. Upon first glance, its new styling seems quirky and overdone.

Car News China recently shared a few photos of Arrizo 5 GT which looks quite similar to a Lexus IS. The front end has a smooth and short nose, a sharp front bumper, and a huge ‘Spindle Grille’ that is present on all modern Lexus models.

ALSO READ Kia Reveals More Details About EV9 Flagship EV

The side profile is like most sedans. It has a few creases, dark multi-spoke alloy rims that resemble Honda Civic Si, and a moderate wheelbase. Arrizo 5 GT’s rear end also takes design cues from Lexus, with its edgy taillight design, sporty bumper diffuser, and quad exhaust pipes.

The interior is the same as other high-end modern cars with a clean dash, and two large screens for the driver’s display and the infotainment system.

The car — being a sporty variant of the normal Arrizo 5 — will have a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 197 horsepower and 290 Newton-meters of torque to the front wheels via a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. With this power, Arrizo 5 GT boasts a 0-100 km time of under 6 seconds.

ALSO READ Proton Confirms its Toyota Corolla Competitor in Malaysia

It also has a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that sends 154 horsepower and 230 Newton-meters of torque to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

Despite its sportiness, however, the Arrizo 5 GT is incredibly cheap. The car’s price ranges from the equivalent of Rs. 3.4 million to Rs. 4.2 million. Given its performance, looks, and stature, Arrizo 5 GT seems to be a serious competitor to Honda Civic RS, MG GT, and other similar cars.