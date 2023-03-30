Indonesia Loses Hosting Rights of FIFA U20 World Cup After Refusing to Host Israel

FIFA has decided to shift the Under-20 FIFA World Cup 2023 from Indonesia after their refusal to host Israel for the mega event. According to details, FIFA will now decide on a new host for the World Cup which was initially set to commence on 20 May.

The move came after Indonesia refused to host Israel in solidarity with Palestine. A huge number of people took to the street to protest against Israel’s participation in the tournament, which eventually led to the country being stripped of its hosting rights.

“FIFA has decided, due to the current circumstances, to remove Indonesia as the host of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2023,” FIFA stated in a press release.

“A new host will be announced as soon as possible, with the dates of the tournament currently remaining unchanged. Potential sanctions against the PSSI (Football Association of Indonesia) may also be decided at a later stage,” the statement further read.

The consequences of the decision could prove to be dire for football in Indonesia. While the Football Board of the country will suffer a huge economic loss, the Indonesian football team could also suffer some long-term effects due to FIFA’s sanctions.

The final details regarding the tournament will be revealed by FIFA in due time. Similarly, the extent of punishment and sanctions on Indonesian football will also be clarified within the next few weeks.