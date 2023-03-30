Karachi Circular Railway Project Will be Delayed

Vacating 4,653 houses in Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) project area, relocating affected people, and paying compensation have slowed project completion.

The federal government approved the second revised feasibility study of the KCR project worth $2.027 billion. The project completion timeline is 36 months. According to details, the 43.13 km circular railway project will offer affordable and convenient travel to 650,000 people daily.

The Federal Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives and Pakistan Railway (PR) have told the Sindh government to remove encroachments from its path to ensure the project’s timely completion.

According to a media report, the Sindh government is facing a severe financial crisis and cannot generate Rs. 20 billion to compensate evicted residents or provide them with new land and homes.

According to a survey and feasibility study in 2017, the provincial government must remove 4,653 encroachments from the KCR route.

The survey found 993 houses from Wazir Mansion to Baldia, 440 to Liaquatabad, 478 to University Road, 1,748 to Chinesar Halt, 305 to Karachi Cantt, 343 to City Station, and 347 to Wazir Mansion that must be demolished.

The survey stated that removing them is necessary to build the new track and run the train. The government’s inability to do so will delay the project.