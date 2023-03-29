Robbers Loot Ambulance Carrying Body on Indus Highway

A group of robbers looted an ambulance transporting a deceased person in Shikarpur on Tuesday. As confirmed by the police, the incident occurred on the Khanpur Indus Highway.

As per the police officers, the thieves intercepted the ambulance and robbed the driver and the passengers who were carrying the body to Kandhkot. The thieves allegedly took more than Rs. 20,000 in cash and mobile phones.

ALSO READ Supreme Court Website Recovers After Cyber Attack

As a result of this despicable crime, police have filed a complaint against the robbers and launched a search operation to apprehend the offenders.

In other news, a shopkeeper in Karachi’s Malir region successfully foiled a mugging attempt and shot down a suspected criminal earlier this week. Shortly thereafter, police arrived on the site and transported the injured robber to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) for treatment, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The police uncovered guns on the murdered robber during the investigation and filed a case.