Wahab Riaz Defends Mohammad Amir for Showing Aggression Against Babar Azam

Veteran pacer, Wahab Riaz has responded to the recent controversy that erupted in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League between Babar Azam and Mohammad Amir.

While speaking in an interview, Wahab Riaz said that he has never heard any negative comments from the left-arm pacer whenever he has talked about the all-format captain.

ALSO READ ICC Responds to PCB’s Decision of Not Vising India for ODI World Cup 2023

Wahab, who took on the role of caretaker provincial minister, stated that Amir has always appreciated Babar Azam and has always accepted the fact that he is a world-class batter.

Responding to a question regarding the aggression shown by Amir, he said, “I don’t want Amir to downplay his aggression. As a bowler, aggression is the only thing that you have.”

The 37-year-old pacer added that Amir only criticized the number one ODI batter when he failed to take the team over the finish line, and it is his right to share his opinion.

“Babar also understands and respects certain opinions, and he always tries to improve his game. In the end, whoever wins matches for Pakistan will be respected,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Mohammad Amir came under fire for his aggressive behavior and comments towards the Peshawar Zalmi captain during a PSL 8 match.