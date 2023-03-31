Don’t Install iOS 16.4 Update If You Love Your iPhone Battery

Several Apple iPhone users have complained about poor battery life after the US-based company rolled out its latest iOS 16.4 update. Apple, which deliberately used to slow down iPhones after updates, is under fire by iPhone users.

One person took to social media and stated that his device is also facing heating issues, while another one complained that the smartphone fails to connect to Siri following the latest update.

Another person added that the iOS 16.4 update is draining the battery extremely fast. Some users also reported that their iPhones displayed them a notification, saying that the charging will continue after it cools down.

As already mentioned about the deliberate slowdown after the update, one of the users tweeted that his phone has become slow after the recent upgrade, and it turns off automatically at 20% charge.

Apple released this latest version of iOS two days ago in order to address bugs and improve security on iPhone 8 and later models. The smartphone giant also launched 21 new emojis such as colorful hearts, animals, and musical instruments.

A Twitter user remarked that iOS 16.2 – 16.4 have bugs, which turn off the phone and do not allow it to turn on and charge for several hours. He alleged that an Apple employee had informed him of this bug.

Following the public outcry, Apple Support also responded to some users’ complaints on Twitter, saying, “We’d like to help with the issue you are having with the battery on your iPhone.”

Apple has not issued any statements regarding the poor battery life. A researcher at ZDNet, Adrian Kingsley, as quoted by Daily Mail, stated, ‘Installing a new OS on an iPhone triggers a lot of stuff to go on in the background, from indexing to recalibrating the battery, and this can go on for hours or even days.”

He further added, “Not only does this consume power, but the battery recalibration can give the impression that the battery is draining more rapidly when in fact it isn’t.”