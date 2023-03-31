foodpanda Partners with The Citizens Foundation (TCF) to Promote Education in Pakistan

Pakistan’s leading food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda, has announced its partnership with The Citizens Foundation (TCF), a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting education for less privileged children in the country.

Through this partnership, foodpanda aims to support TCF’s numerous initiatives by raising awareness about their cause and encouraging donations from foodpanda’s customers.

As part of this collaboration, foodpanda will distribute flyers through pandamart containing the information as to how donations can be made to TCF. In addition to this, customers will also be able to make direct donations to TCF via the foodpanda app.

These initiatives, in addition to creating awareness about TCF’s programs, also provide customers with an easy and convenient way to support TCF’s mission of providing quality education to less-privileged children in Pakistan.

“We believe that every child in Pakistan deserves access to quality education, and our partnership with The Citizens Foundation is a testament to our commitment towards this cause,” said Muntaqa Peracha, CEO of foodpanda Pakistan.

“We are excited to leverage our technology and reach to create a positive impact in the education sector in Pakistan, and we look forward to working closely with TCF to achieve our common goal.”

Speaking on the partnership, Syed Asaad Ayub Ahmad, President and CEO of The Citizens Foundation said, “We are grateful to have foodpanda’s support in promoting education in Pakistan, and we believe that together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of thousands of children.

The partnership with foodpanda will help us expand our reach and enable us to provide more children with the opportunity to receive a quality education. We thank foodpanda for their generosity and support.”

With this partnership, foodpanda and TCF aim to make a sustained contribution to Pakistan’s education sector by equipping children from under-represented communities with the invaluable gift of quality education.

The Citizens Foundation (TCF) is a non-profit organization that has been working towards providing quality education to less privileged children in Pakistan for over 28 years.

With more than 1,833 purpose-built schools and an enrolment of 280,000 children nationwide, TCF is one of the largest non-profit organizations in the country.

For more information on how to donate to TCF, please visit the foodpanda app or website.