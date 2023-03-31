Pakistan Women’s Football Team to Play Paris Olympics Qualifiers

Pakistan’s women’s football team is set to participate in the Paris Olympics Qualifiers, where they will face the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Tajikistan starting on Wednesday.

Pakistan women’s football team is gearing up to make its first appearance in the Olympics Qualifiers, after returning to the stage of football. Pakistan are in the Group E of the Round 1 of the Paris Olympics Qualifiers. The team is grouped with the Philippines, Hong Kong, and Tajikistan, all of whom are expected to provide strong competition.

The team’s first match will be against the Philippines on 5 April, followed by Hong Kong on 8 April, and Tajikistan on 11 April. All matches will take place at Hisor Central Stadium in Hisor City. The first two matches are scheduled to begin at 4 PM while the last match will start at 7 PM.

SHOWTIME! 🧨 Shaheens all set to face Philippines 🇵🇭, Hong Kong 🇭🇰 and Tajikistan 🇹🇯 in our first ever appearance at the Olympic Qualifiers! Save the dates. You don’t wanna miss any of this! ⚽️#wearepakistanfootball #dilsayfootball #womensfootball pic.twitter.com/amjXNidNDW — Pakistan Football Federation (@TheRealPFF) March 31, 2023

Pakistan women’s football team has shown swift progress after FIFA lifted the ban on the PFF, and they will be hoping to bring their best game to each match to advance to the next stage of the qualifiers.