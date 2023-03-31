RIZQ Integrates with 1-Bill to Enable Smart Bill Payments

RIZQ has announced its integration with 1-Bill, a bill payment solution offered by the country’s premier e-payment switch, 1-link.

RIZQ recognizes the everyday constraints of salaried professionals and freelancers, and removes the friction in making timely bill payments through its smart scheduling feature.

This will allow RIZQ users to prioritize and automate recurring bill payments while saving on late payment charges and effectively building a credit score.

“We’re excited to work with 1-link to provide our customers with a smart, seamless, and secure payment experience,” said S.H. Kazi, CEO of Rozee.pk.

“This integration will help us further our mission to help Pakistani Salaried Professionals and Freelancers achieve a state of financial wellness.”

Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO – 1LINK commented, “1LINK is pleased to onboard RIZQ Financial on its grid for 1BILL Initiation services. Customers now a days want to conduct transactions on their preferred time.”

“It is good to see increasing number of players providing 24/7 frictionless and convenient bill payments solutions. I hope that we will continue to contribute in this space by adding more partners on our 1BILL rails’’.

RIZQ and 1-link are committed to providing their users with innovative and secure financial solutions, and this integration represents a significant step towards achieving that goal.

1-link is Pakistan’s first fully licensed PSO/PSP and largest payment gateway and switch system, with a strong e-payment network across different sectors.1LINK (Pvt) Limited, owned by a consortium of 11 banks, is the country’s 1st PSO/PSP and largest switch and payment system, providing a host of valuable online banking services like ATM switching,

Bills Payment, Inter Bank Funds Transfer, Fraud Risk Management, Switch Dispute Resolution, International Payment Schemes, PayPak – Domestic Payment Scheme etc. 1LINK is continuously evolving and adding new products and services to benefit the financial industry.

RIZQ is the latest offering from Rozee.pk, Pakistan’s leading online job portal. RIZQ is a dynamic financial wellness platform that empowers users to safeguard and take control of their finances with 1-tap access to financial services from partner Financial Institutions.

For more information, click here, or download the iOS or Android app.