Systems Limited & Ali Institute IT Training Collaboration: The New Goldmine of Pakistan

The first batch of the 6-month Diploma in Computer Science under the IT Mustakbil Training Program (ITM) was completed under the collaboration of Systems Limited and Ali Institute of Education. The highly anticipated graduation ceremony for Diploma in Computer Science under IT Mustakbil Training Program was organized at Ali Institute of Education for 100+ graduates.

Toima Asghar, Group CHRO, Systems Limited officially welcomed the students and executives from Systems Limited, Ali Institute of Education and Packages Limited. She congratulated the students and encouraged them to make the best of what they have learned during these six months.

Certificates were distributed among students by the leadership of Systems Limited and Ali Institute of Education.

Toppers of ITM, mentors, and the talent acquisition team were honored with shields of appreciation for their valuable contribution to this program. Sana Ahmad (1st Position), Mehwish Naseer (2nd Position), and Essam ur Rehman (3rd Position) shared their experience of this exciting journey of learning and development. They appreciated this amazing effort of upskilling and reskilling the youth of Pakistan through a combination of classroom learning, practical exposure, and mentorship by senior technical team members of Systems Limited.

The living legend, Syed Babar Ali graced the event and advised all graduates to keep on learning and seeking knowledge as this program is just the beginning. He added, that Pakistan is discovering a new goldmine by training people in IT Industry. He emphasized that Systems and Ali Institute should continue to work together for training of young generation on IT skills to uplift themselves, their families, and above all, our country.

On this occasion, Mr. Aezaz Hussain, Chairman of Systems Limited, shared that the genesis of the IT Mustakbil Training Program goes back 45 years ago when Systems Limited was established. He advised students to keep in touch with their technical mentors at Systems as this will be their strongest network to excel in this sector.

Group CEO of Systems Limited, Mr. Asif Peer shared the way forward with the participants and prospects associated with this program. He told graduates that they can get all the guidance and that with their own efforts and dedication, they can reach any level. He advised them to contribute and give back by enabling and developing other people. Talking about the future of this program, he shared that this program will be expanded; enabling thousands of people as this is what our country needs – talent and employment. He also announced that the second batch of ITM will commence soon.

Syed Hyder Ali, MD – Packages Limited, Syeda Henna Babar Ali, Chairperson – DIC Pakistan & Advisor, Consumer Division – Packages Limited, Syed Aslam Mehdi, Director External Linkages – Packages Limited, mentors and faculty of ITM program, the senior leadership of Systems Limited, Ali Institute of Education and Packages Limited also participated in this auspicious event.