Taxi Fares in UAE Reduced as Fuel Prices Drop

One of the seven emirates in UAE, Ajman, has officially reduced taxi fares in the city after fuel prices were dropped all across the country, with new prices coming into effect today.

In this regard, Ajman Transport took to Twitter and stated that the taxi fares have been dropped by 2 fils, with new prices coming down to AED 1.82 per kilometer. The move will provide significant relief to daily commuters who have been waiting for good news.

ALSO READ Israel Fires Tear Gas in Palestine Football League Cup Final

Although the petrol prices have been lowered in the entire country, other emirates such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah have not announced a decrease in taxi fares so far. It is expected that they will do so in the next few days.

UAE’s Fuel Price Committee revises the prices of fuel every month as per the market rate. It is after two consecutive months of hikes that the committee has announced a price decrease on all petroleum products in the country.

UAE Fuel Prices for April

ALSO READ Life Imprisonment Overturned for Man Who Allegedly Killed Transgender Wife

Yesterday, the Fuel Price Committee revealed new petrol and diesel prices with up to 3.50 percent reduction on Super 98, Special 95, E-Plus 91, and Diesel rates. Below is the table showing the price comparison between March and April:

Fuel Type April 2023 Price (AED/L) March 2023 Price (AED/L) Decrease in Percentage Super 98 3.01 3.09 -2.59% Special 95 2.90 2.97 -2.36% E-Plus 91 2.82 2.90 -2.76% Diesel 3.03 3.14 -3.50%

In March, the Fuel Price Committee had raised the prices of Super 98, Special 95, and E-Plus 91 by up to 1.40 percent, while diesel prices were reduced by a whopping 7.10 percent.