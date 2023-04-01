Telenor Pakistan Partners With Chughtai Lab to Bring Health Benefits for Retail and Franchise Staff

Staying committed to improving the health and lifestyle of its people, Telenor Pakistan has partnered with Chughtai Lab to provide discounted medical tests for retailers and franchise staff across the country.

An industry-first initiative, this will benefit over 200,000 Telenor Pakistan retailers and franchise staff members. Under the plan, Telenor Pakistan retailers can avail of a substantial discount at any Chughtai Lab branch nationwide. Telenor Pakistan’s retailers and their families, franchise sales teams, including RSO and franchise managers, can avail of this discount. Chughtai Lab is present in over 100 cities in Pakistan, with more than 350 centers.

“As a company, we believe that the health and well-being of our retailers are paramount, and we recognize the vital role they play in the success of our business,” said Umair Mohsin, Chief Marketing Officer, Telenor Pakistan.

Through our partnership with Chughtai Lab, we aim to provide our retailers with access to top-quality healthcare services. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to creating a safe and supportive work environment for everyone.

Dr. Omar Chughtai, Director of Operations Chughtai Healthcare said,

We are on a mission to enhance our outreach and improve diagnostic services across the country; aligning strategically with market leaders like Telenor Pakistan is a step in that direction.

This collaboration is a testament to Telenor Pakistan’s strong commitment to helping prioritize the health and safety of its retailers and franchise staff members. In recent years, the company has introduced several initiatives for the health and safety of its employees and franchise staff, such as the telecom industry’s first-ever health and safety initiative called Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE), which includes an enhanced health insurance plan and equipping its franchises with its Apollo app that allows them to update trip and vehicle details in real-time.