Top 5 Countries That Offer Job Seeker Visas

Due to labor shortages caused by the pandemic and other factors, several countries have introduced the Job Seeker visa. This visa allows foreigners to enter the country, seek employment, and work for a defined duration. However, they must acquire a work permit to continue residing in the country after finding a job.

Here is the list of countries, which offer Job Seeker visas:

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE is drawing in skilled individuals from around the world as its job market grows. To support those seeking employment, the UAE offers a job seeker visa, valid for 60, 90, or 120 days with a single entry.

However, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree, prove financial stability, be classified under the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization’s skill levels, and have a valid passport.

To apply, visit the UAE embassy or consulate in your home country, register online, submit the required documents, pay fees, and await a decision.

Germany

Foreign nationals who are not part of the European Union (EU) can apply for a German job seeker visa. This visa requires applicants to demonstrate they have at least five years of professional experience, sufficient financial resources to support their stay in Germany, and proof of completed vocational or academic education.

It is also necessary to have qualifications recognized in Germany or equivalent to a diploma received in the country. Contacting the German embassy in your home country or the nearest German consular is the recommended starting point for applying.

Austria

Austria has opened its doors for job seeker visas for third-country citizens who are highly qualified. The program offers a six-month residence visa, but applicants must score a minimum of 70 points on a list of specified criteria.

If a job offer is received during the visa’s validity period, they can apply for a Red-White-Red card from the competent residence authority in Austria. This card allows individuals to reside and work in Austria for an extended period.

Portugal

Portugal offers a job seeker visa that allows its holder to enter and stay in the country for up to 120 days to look for work. The visa can be extended for an additional 60 days and permits only one entry into Portugal.

If an applicant finds a job during the validity period, they can apply for a residence permit. Applicants must meet the general conditions for a temporary residence permit and have proof of financial resources equal to at least three times the value of the minimum monthly salary.

If job seeker fails to find work in Portugal before their visa expires, they must leave the country. They can apply for the visa again after one year. Instead of showing proof of financial resources, they also have an option of presenting a signed statement of responsibility from a Portuguese citizen or a qualified foreign citizen with a document of residence in Portugal.

This statement should ensure that the job seeker has enough money for food, housing, as well as removal costs if they stay in Portugal illegally.

Sweden

An individual possessing a high level of education can obtain a residence permit in Sweden for seeking employment or starting a business.

The permit’s validity ranges from three to nine months, and family members cannot accompany the job seeker during the stay. If an individual already holds a residence permit for higher education and has completed studies, they should apply for a different permit.

Certain conditions must be met to qualify for a job-seeking permit, including possessing an advanced degree, having plans to search for employment or establish a business, being financially self-sufficient, possessing valid health insurance, and having a passport valid throughout the stay. Furthermore, the applicant must be outside Sweden during the application process.