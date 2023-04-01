Dubai Police Launches Massive Iftar Meal Drive During Ramadan

Dubai Police has launched a campaign, ‘Ramadan Al Khair,’ aimed at donating iftar meals to 11,000 laborers during the holy month of Ramadan.

The initiative, which seeks to promote compassion, interdependence, and solidarity through humanitarian action, also hopes to aware workers of their rights and responsibilities as well as develop a good relationship between the police and workers by keeping communication channels open.

ALSO READ Israel Fires Tear Gas in Palestine Football League Cup Final

The campaign will be carried out in both English and Urdu languages. The reason behind choosing Urdu as one of the languages is that UAE hosts a large number of Pakistani workers who send billions of dollars in remittances to their country.

Moreover, the program will also promote safety and security awareness among laborers. Dubai Police has joined hands with Talabat, a food delivery company, to distribute Iftar meals.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director of Talabat UAE, lauded the initiative, remarking that it shows the societal and humanitarian role of Dubai Police and also highlights UAE’s efforts to spread the spirit of charity and tolerance across.

ALSO READ UAE Releases Important Reminder For Ramadan

According to Captain Hamad Al Shamsi, who oversees the Labor Rights Section, the campaign’s objective is to increase laborers’ knowledge of their rights and communication channels with the police. The section partners with various stakeholders year-round to launch initiatives, and programs, as well as conduct on-site visits for this purpose, he noted.

The Ramadan Al Khair campaign showcases the UAE’s dedication to upholding labor welfare while emphasizing the need for trust and communication between the police and workers. Laborers are urged to reach out to the call center on 901 for inquiries, feedback, and grievances.