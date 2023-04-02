Yet Another Rainfall Spell Set to Grip Most Parts of Pakistan

Another westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country on 2 April and likely to intensify in upper parts on Monday, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, and Mirpur) and Gilgit-Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, and Shigar) from 2-4 April.

The same is predicted for Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Bajaur, Kurram, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Buner, Kohistan, Shangla, Haripur, and Abbottabad from 2-4 April.

The same is expected in Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Khushab, Mianwali, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Nankana Sahib from 2-4 April.

Isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan (Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Qila Saifullah, and Qillah Abdullah) and South Punjab (Multan, D.G. Khan, Bahawalnagar, and Sahiwal) on 2-3 April.

The PMD has warned that strong winds and hailstorms may cause damage to loose infrastructure and standing crops (particularly wheat crop) in the country.

ALSO READ NHA Officers Granted Magisterial Powers to Control Price Hikes on Motorways and Highways

Heavy rains may cause flash floods in Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Waziristan, Bajaur, Kurram, Kashmir during the forecast period. Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree, and Galliyat during the forecast period.

Tourists have been advised to remain more cautious during the forecast period. The PMD has also alerted all concerned authorities in order to avoid any untoward situation during the forecast period.